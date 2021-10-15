Steinmetz Ordered To Honor Year-Old Discovery Request

By J. Edward Moreno (October 15, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted Brazilian mining company Vale SA's request to compel discovery on Friday in its $2.2 billion arbitration award confirmation suit, three days after the company accused Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz of snubbing its 18-month-old discovery request related to his assets. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger granted the motion to compel Vale filed on Tuesday, ordering Steinmetz to produce the documents Vale is asking for by Nov. 10. The order also authorized Vale to issue and serve more discovery requests on Steinmetz. Counsel for Vale told Judge Lehrburger on Tuesday that the "sole outstanding issue" in...

