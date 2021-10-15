DOJ Wants AECOM Worker Deposed On Time For Katrina Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (October 15, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice urged a Louisiana federal court in a letter Friday to greenlight the scheduled deposition of a former AECOM project officer accused of falsifying reports to defraud FEMA's Hurricane Katrina relief fund, despite opposition from the company. According to whistleblower claims brought by former AECOM employee Robert Romero back in 2019, the infrastructure consultancy terminated Randall Krause in 2010 after it became aware that he "systematically engaged in fraud," but did not inform the government of his actions. AECOM called Krause "the single most important witness in the case" in a letter to Judge Eldon E. Fallon...

