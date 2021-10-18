HelloFresh Gets Court OK For Mass. Record $14M TCPA Deal

By Ivan Moreno (October 18, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has approved a $14 million settlement in a class action accusing HelloFresh of making telemarketing calls to people on the National Do Not Call Registry, a sum that plaintiffs' attorneys are calling the largest in state history for a lawsuit under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The order Friday from U.S. District Judge William G. Young directs the meal-kit delivery service to establish a settlement fund, out of which $3.4 million will go to the plaintiffs' attorneys for costs and fees. Individuals who filed a claim as part of the class action will receive at least $89...

