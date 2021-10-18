Union Pacific, Rail Unions Battle Over Vaccine Mandate

By Beverly Banks (October 18, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Union Pacific Railroad and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division accused each other in Illinois federal court of violating federal labor law after the union threatened to strike over the company's vaccine mandate. Union Pacific filed suit against SMART-TD on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, saying the union's threats to strike over a companywide vaccine mandate violate the Railway Labor Act, or RLA, by circumventing the law's dispute resolution process. The company's suit also includes allegations that the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of...

