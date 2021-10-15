Ex-Nevada AG Tells Of Hounding Parnas For Campaign Cash

By Stewart Bishop (October 15, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt took the witness stand Friday in the campaign finance trial of Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and his former business partner, telling jurors of how he badgered a "clownish" Parnas for cash in the final days of his failed gubernatorial campaign. Laxalt, currently a Republican candidate in Nevada for the U.S. Senate, testified about how he first met Parnas in 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., while he was hobnobbing with Giuliani over drinks and cigars. Parnas immediately offered to help out with his campaign, Laxalt said, as he had assisted other...

