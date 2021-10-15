Biden Officials Say Tracking Is Key To Enviro Justice Efforts

By Clark Mindock (October 15, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is working on ways to keep track of its progress on environmental justice objectives, including through a scorecard for the various arms of the federal government, senior officials said Friday. Creating a standardized way of understanding how well every part of government, from the U.S. Department of Defense to the U.S. Department of Transportation, is complying with the broader focus of environmental justice will be essential to track not only success stories but also learning what isn't working, said Cecilia Martinez, the environmental justice senior director of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Martinez, speaking during the...

