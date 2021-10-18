Burned Sailor Wants 5th Circ. To Rehear Injury Claims

By Victoria McKenzie (October 18, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- An Indian sailor who was burned in a ship incinerator accident more than 20 years ago urged the Fifth Circuit to rehear an award confirmation that barred him from suing companies that were not party to the arbitration or the underlying contract, saying the decision contradicts U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In a petition filed Friday, Vinod Kumar Dahiya said that he should be granted an en banc rehearing because the courts lack jurisdiction to determine whether his claims against non-parties could be arbitrated — and that for the same reason, a state court decision cannot preclude him from litigating these claims....

