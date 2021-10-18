T-Mobile Seeks Arbitration Of Consumer's Data Breach Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (October 18, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile wants to end a proposed class action over its massive consumer data breach, arguing in Georgia federal court that all customers agreed to arbitrate claims against T-Mobile upon signing the terms and conditions when opening a line. In a motion filed Friday, T-Mobile said the claims brought against it "fall squarely within the scope" of the terms and conditions agreement the plaintiffs signed. The wireless giant said plaintiffs would have to prove the agreement is "unconscionable" to get out of arbitrating the dispute. "Plaintiff cannot show that the arbitration agreements are either procedurally or substantively unconscionable — much less both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS