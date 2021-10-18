DOI Looks To Ax Suit Over Tribe's Fla. Sports Betting Permit

By Joyce Hanson (October 18, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has asked a D.C. federal court to toss claims lodged by a group of Florida-based property developers who oppose the government's approval of the Seminole Tribe's 2021 gaming compact, saying they haven't shown they'll be hurt by the tribe. The three local property owners based in Miami-Dade County — who say they have opposed casino-style gambling in South Florida for decades — lack standing to sue because they haven't adequately alleged how the tribal-state compact that allows for off-reservation sports betting might in the future bring increased crime and traffic congestion to the area, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS