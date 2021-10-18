Trade Court Pauses On Narrow Steel Tariff Ruling

By Grace Dixon (October 18, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade put an earlier ruling that narrowly interpreted the president's national security tariff authority on hold pending the federal government's appeal to the Federal Circuit, which recently expanded the president's powers in a related case. The CIT issued a stay Friday of its June ruling in favor of steel fastener importers which, at the time, had reiterated the trade body's earlier findings that the Trump administration illegally flouted deadlines under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 by widening steel and aluminum tariffs two years after the initial duties were imposed. The ruling is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS