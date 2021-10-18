High Court To Review Texas, Ysleta Pueblo E-Bingo Suit

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 18, 2021, 10:22 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo's petition to overturn a Fifth Circuit Indian Gaming Regulatory Act decision that blocked it from offering electronic bingo, furthering a yearslong gaming battle between Texas and the tribe. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a yearslong gambling dispute between Texas and the federally recognized Ysleta del Sur Pueblo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The federally recognized tribe claims the appellate court wrongly relied on another Fifth Circuit decision, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo v. Texas, to find that the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama and Coushatta Indian...

