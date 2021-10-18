FedEx Freight Hit With $30M Verdict For Fatal Truck Crash

By Mike Curley (October 18, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Houston jury has hit FedEx Freight Inc. with a $30 million verdict in a wrongful death suit filed by the sons of a man who died in a collision involving one of the company's truck drivers. Attorney Devin McNulty of Chandler McNulty LLP, who represents Jack and Andrew Cargal, said the jury came back with the verdict on the 10th day of trial, awarding each of them $15 million for the death of their father, Joseph Cargal. According to the petition, Joseph Cargal had been driving a doubles tractor-trailer for XPO Logistics in the early morning hours of Sept. 8,...

