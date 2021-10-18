Ex-Worker's Separation Pact Sinks Cumulus ERISA Suit

By Rachel Stone (October 18, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court threw out a proposed class action accusing radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc. of loading its retirement plan with excessive fees, ruling that a separation agreement signed by the ex-worker behind the suit precluded his suit. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. rejected former Cumulus engineer Dan Alfonso's argument that the confidential separation agreement he signed when he left the company in 2019 didn't prevent him from suing on behalf of the 401(k) plan. The court interpreted the separation agreement's clause requiring him to relinquish "any claim or right based upon or arising under …...

