Judge Asks Exxon Why Nixed NY Suit Also Dooms Texas Row

By Katie Buehler (October 19, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday questioned Exxon Mobil Corp.'s assertion that a New York state court's decision clearing the company from accusations it concealed what it knew about climate change knowledge requires him to dismiss a Lone Star State shareholder suit alleging the company artificially inflated its stock prices. During a roughly three-hour hearing on Exxon's newest attempt to dismiss the putative securities fraud class action, U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade admitted the New York decision could "upset some things" in the Texas dispute, but said he wasn't sure it required the full dismissal the company requested. Judge Kinkeade has...

