Crime Podcast Sued Over Leona Helmsley Photo On Twitter

By Andrew Karpan (October 19, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida photographer is suing the production company behind a popular true-crime podcast after its Twitter page displayed a photograph of Leona Helmsley, the late real estate mogul convicted of tax evasion, to promote a new spinoff on crimes that inspired episodes of "Law & Order: SVU." In a complaint filed in California federal court Monday, Jennifer Graylock accused the Los Angeles-based Exactly Right Media Inc. of using a photo she shot of Helmsley and her Maltese dog named Trouble without paying to license it first. Graylock wants statutory damages of up to $150,000, according to her complaint. It's not the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS