Penske Says Pension Fund Plans To Oust Dallas Workers

By Lauraann Wood (October 18, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Penske sued a Texas bargaining unit's pension plan on Monday asking an Illinois federal judge to block the plan from expelling the unit amid ongoing contract negotiations, claiming the move could cost $10 million in partial withdrawal liability. Penske Truck Leasing Co. alleged the Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Plan is threatening to expel from its fund a bargaining unit that covers employees in two of the company's Dallas-area locations, even though it is currently negotiating a new union contract with that unit and has remained current on its pension contributions. Ejecting the unit from pension fund participation would...

