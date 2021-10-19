Netflix, Hulu, Disney Hit With Video Streaming Patent Suits

By Tiffany Hu (October 19, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Streaming giants Netflix, Hulu and Disney are being sued in Texas and California federal court over allegations that their respective services infringe WAG Acquisition LLC's patented technology aimed at improving video streaming technology. In three new lawsuits filed Monday, WAG claimed its patented technology was developed by its predecessor, Surfer Network, which sought to solve buffering issues that created a "poor user experience" in the early days of media streaming. The result was an improved system for faster streaming startups and fewer interruptions, according to the complaints. But WAG, which now owns the rights to the technology, alleged that Netflix and...

