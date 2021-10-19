Judge Scolds CBP In Partial Win For Press Freedom Group

By Victoria McKenzie (October 19, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday to release previously withheld documents related to the government's 2017 attempt to unmask a Trump administration critic's Twitter account, while scolding the agency for its "lackluster efforts" to comply with Freedom of Information Act requirements. In an order that ended a four-year FOIA battle with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden zeroed in on the government's responsibility to justify denials with more than just "generalized assertions" as to why releasing the records could cause foreseeable harm. The judge noted that CBP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS