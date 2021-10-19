Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NBA Star Denied $100K Damages In 'Greek Freak' IP Win

By Max Jaeger (October 19, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have won the latest lawsuit over his "Greek Freak" trademark, but he won't be netting $100,000 in damages after a New York federal judge blocked his counterfeiting claims in the case on Monday.

Antetokounmpo won attorney fees and an injunction preventing mail-order meal-delivery company Paleo Productions and CEO Nick Massie from selling a spice blend branded "Greek Freak," but the Athens-born Milwaukee Buck can't claim counterfeiting, because he doesn't actually have a signature spice blend of his own, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl wrote in an opinion.

