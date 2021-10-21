1st Execs Set To Face Trial In Broiler Chicken Price-Fix Probe

By Matthew Perlman (October 21, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The government is set to put 10 people on trial Monday in Colorado federal court over their alleged role in a sprawling scheme among some of the nation's largest poultry producers to fix the price of chicken sold in restaurants, grocery stores and elsewhere. The case marks one in a series targeting the broiler chicken industry, stemming from an ongoing criminal antitrust investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice's ongoing investigation into the industry that produces chickens sold for human consumption has so far netted the indictments of 14 individuals and two companies, Koch Foods and Claxton Poultry Farms. Pilgrim's Pride pled guilty to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS