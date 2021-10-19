NYC Tourism Group Fights New Hotel Permit Requirement

By Charlie Innis (October 19, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit called New Yorkers for Tourism Inc. is asking a New York state court judge to quash a special permit requirement for building new hotels, saying the "draconian use restriction" is arbitrary, capricious and potentially devastating for the city's hospitality industry. The petition, filed against New York City and the New York City Planning Commission in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, takes aim at a proposed zoning text amendment that would require the commission to review new and enlarged hotels in certain areas, including a swath of Manhattan. According to the Planning Commission's website, the review...

