DOD Denies Flouting Immigrant Soldier Citizenship Order

By Alyssa Aquino (October 19, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon denied foreign-born soldiers' contention that it was flouting an injunction to process their citizenship requests, telling a Washington, D.C., court that it was complying and close to doubling the number of requests that are processed annually. The military's top brass had been informed that they had to process immigrant service members' requests for certification of honorable service — a required element for their citizenship applications — without imposing minimum service requirements, immediately after U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle ruled that the requirements were illegal, the U.S. Department of Defense said. The DOD went on to list its efforts to...

