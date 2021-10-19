NJ Panel Won't Let Indicted Developer Ditch $1.7M Enviro Fine

By Morgan Conley (October 19, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey developer can't use financial obstacles posed by a pending criminal case to get out of paying a $1.7 million fine for unauthorized work done at a waterfront restaurant, a state appeals court said Tuesday. The Appellate Division panel's opinion affirmed a trial court's order maintaining the full fine against Fred Daibes and two of his companies for undertaking multiple major construction projects at a since-shuttered restaurant along the Hudson River waterfront overlooking Upper Manhattan without the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's approval. Daibes had failed to make payments as part of a deal with the state for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS