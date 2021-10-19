Officials Warn Of Ransomware Crew Targeting Agriculture

By Ben Kochman (October 19, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Russia-based ransomware group accused of attacking Colonial Pipeline Co. earlier this year may have rebranded itself as "BlackMatter," a cybercrime crew that has targeted agricultural organizations in recent months, U.S. officials have warned. In a joint advisory sent out late Monday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency and FBI said that BlackMatter's ransomware tools have been used in attacks on "multiple U.S. critical infrastructure entities, including two U.S. Food and Agriculture Sector organizations," since July. The ransomware crew rents out its hacking tools to cybercriminal affiliates for a fee — the same strategy used by DarkSide and many other cybercriminal...

