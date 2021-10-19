IV Hits GM, Toyota, Honda With Network Patent Suits In Texas

By Craig Clough (October 19, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Intellectual Ventures sued General Motors, Toyota and Honda in Texas federal court Tuesday, accusing them of selling cars with internet-equipped features that infringe a slew of the company's patents. The suits were filed in the Western District of Texas against GM and the Eastern District against the other two, arguing the litigation belongs in the districts because the auto companies do business there, including through dealerships in Marshall and Waco and in other locations that sell vehicles with the allegedly infringing features. The suits point to features in the cars that let drivers access the internet in various ways as evidence...

