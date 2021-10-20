JV Wants New Trial In $850M Texas Highway Project Suit

By Katie Buehler (October 20, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A construction joint venture on Wednesday said a Dallas appeals court panel has no choice but to order a new trial in its dispute with design engineers over allegedly faulty proposals that underestimated the true price of an $850 million Texas Department of Transportation highway project. AGL Constructors urged a three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals to vacate a Dallas County District Court judge's $4.9 million damages award in favor of the design engineers, arguing the judge didn't issue proper findings of fact to support his judgment. Instead, he simply restated the judgment when AGL asked him to clarify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS