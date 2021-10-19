Activision Seeks Look At Calif. Agency's Possible Atty Conflict

By Hailey Konnath (October 19, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Game-maker Activision Blizzard on Tuesday asked a California court to stay the state's Department of Fair Employment and Housing's suit accusing the company of widespread sexism and harassment in the wake of recent allegations that the agency's counsel violated ethics rules. The ethics claims regarding the DFEH lawyers were made in a separate case lodged by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The commission said that two former EEOC lawyers currently occupy "leadership roles" within the DFEH and represented the agency in its case against Activision Blizzard. This is an issue because the DFEH is fighting the EEOC's proposed $18 million...

