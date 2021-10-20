No Delaying Key Deposition In $100M AECOM Fraud Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (October 20, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court has refused to delay the deposition of a former AECOM employee accused of doctoring reports to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency out of $100 million, over the company's protests that the scheduled January 2022 deposition was too soon. During a Tuesday telephone conference, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon declined to disturb the U.S. Department of Justice's planned deposition of Randall Krause, after hearing AECOM's arguments to push the deposition to at least April 2022. Judge Fallon refused the request in an order released shortly after the conference. The order provided no explanation for why he kept the...

