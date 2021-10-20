Holmes Was Coached By Marketing Firms, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 20, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury hearing the criminal fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes viewed emails Wednesday showing that she was coached by marketing firms about what to say to journalists and how to avoid unwelcome questions that are "needlessly controversial." The emails came up during the examination of ex-Theranos project manager Daniel Edlin, who said multiple marketing firms, including San Francisco-based Grow Marketing Inc., helped with Theranos' marketing and website as early as December 2012. Holmes' counsel Kevin Downey of Williams & Connolly LLP pointed out that Grow Marketing gave Holmes marketing advice on how she should answer questions...

