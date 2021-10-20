US, EU Take Aim At Chinese Policies During WTO Review

By Alex Lawson (October 20, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S., European Union and other World Trade Organization members voiced serious concerns about a litany of Chinese trade practices at a review in Geneva on Wednesday, warning that Beijing's state-run economy is badly distorting global trade flows. In its periodic review of China's trade regime, the WTO allowed members to air their grievances with Beijing, leading many delegations to cry foul over the nation's massive industrial subsidies, lax intellectual property protections and pervasive cybersecurity shortcomings. "China has used the imprimatur of WTO membership to become the WTO's largest trader, while doubling down on its state-led, non-market approach to trade, to...

