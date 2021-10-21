Dems Bring Human Rights Arms Trade Bill To The House

By Jennifer Doherty (October 21, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced their version of a bill aimed at blocking oppressive regimes' access to U.S. weapons, following up on identical arms trade legislation brought before the U.S. Senate earlier this year. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., put forward the legislation with backing from Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Susan Wild, D-Pa. Like the Safeguarding Human Rights in Arms Exports Act of 2021, or SAFEGUARD Act, introduced in April, the companion bill would require the president to ensure that weapons would not be used to commit human rights violations,...

