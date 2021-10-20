Exclusion Bars Coverage For Man's Injuries From Drag Race

By Shane Dilworth (October 20, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday cleared Atain Specialty Insurance Co. from covering a suit against a drag race organizer brought by a man who was struck by a vehicle participating in a race, finding the policy's event-participation exclusion was applicable. While the exclusion in the policy, which was provided to organizer Brian Faltz, defines "any person" broadly, a closer reading revealed that it only applied to individuals in the activity area, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston said. "Thus, far from excluding every attendant at the event, the exclusion unambiguously precludes coverage for individuals that decide to venture onto the drag...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS