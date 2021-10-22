Insurance Considerations Amid Increased Use Of Drones

By Marialuisa Gallozzi, Laura Beth Cohen and Sean Bender (October 22, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- From remote delivery to spraying disinfectant to surveillance, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred innovative new uses for unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, more commonly known as drones. During the same period, the Federal Aviation Administration completed some key regulatory initiatives to integrate drones into commerce while promoting public safety. We discuss below the new functions, new regulations and new risks of drone technology. New Uses Remote-controlled flight is an old idea. The U.S. Army began testing radio-controlled pilotless airplanes in 1917, just 16 years after the Wright brothers' first flight. By some estimates, the U.S. Department of Defense's drone procurement budget will...

