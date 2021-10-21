NY Litigation Financier Charged In $31M Trip-And-Fall Scheme

By Max Jaeger (October 21, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan litigation financier has been charged with bankrolling a $31 million trip-and-fall fraud scheme involving medically unnecessary surgeries on indigent New Yorkers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Adrian Alexander, 75, greased the operation in which two New York City lawyers allegedly mounted bogus personal injury suits on behalf of hundreds of cash-strapped New Yorkers, who were told to stage accidents and then to submit to surgeries by a pair of local doctors in support of the ruse. The Manhattanite's New Jersey-based litigation funding company allegedly paid for the upfront court and medical costs — including...

