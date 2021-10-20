Ex-NFLer Pleads Guilty To Filing Fake Unemployment Claims

By Carolina Bolado (October 20, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Former National Football League wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins is facing up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing Social Security numbers to get COVID-19-related unemployment insurance benefits. Thompkins, a Miami native who spent three years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets, pled guilty Monday to one count of aggravated identity theft for using Social Security numbers and other personal information of Florida residents to get prepaid unemployment insurance debit cards from California and to withdraw thousands of dollars from the cards. The funds were part of the money the federal...

