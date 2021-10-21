Rail Cos. Want Their Conversations Left Out Of Fuel Plot Trial

By Bryan Koenig (October 21, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The four largest U.S. railroad companies have urged the D.C. Circuit to exclude core evidence in long-running multidistrict litigation alleging a fuel surcharge price-fixing scheme, arguing that a federal judge imposed his own, too-restrictive view on what evidence should be excluded. Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and BNSF Railway Co. used their brief filed Wednesday to assail U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman's interpretation of Section 10706 of the U.S. Code, which was created in 1980. That section prevents antitrust trials from hearing evidence based on conversations between rail carriers about interline shipping, provided those...

