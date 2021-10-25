Arnold & Porter Adds Ex-SDNY Attorney To White Collar Team

By Sarah Martinson (October 25, 2021, 7:02 AM EDT) -- A former assistant U.S. attorney from the Southern District of New York, who was one of the prosecutors in a recent evidence scandal, on Monday joined Arnold & Porter's white collar practice, a landing spot for many ex-federal prosecutors. Michael Kim Krouse, who was a New York federal prosecutor for five years and handled cases involving financial fraud, public corruption, sanctions, terrorism and money laundering, has moved to Arnold & Porter's New York office as a partner, the firm said Monday. Krouse is joining the firm at a time when it is seeing "a huge increase in investigations and enforcement work,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS