Top Ga. Justice Hints Double Recovery Of Atty Fees Allowed

By Rosie Manins (October 21, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court indicated Thursday that a car wreck plaintiff can recover attorney fees and litigation costs under each of two Georgia statutes without it constituting impermissible double recovery. Chief Justice David E. Nahmias pointed out there's not a Georgia precedent establishing a public policy against recovering both damages and a penalty during oral argument in Joao Junior's case seeking reversal of a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling that barred his recovery of attorney fees and costs under Georgia's offer of settlement statute. A jury had awarded Junior $1.2 million in attorney fees and just over $51,500...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS