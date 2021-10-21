Kumtor's $8M Ch. 11 Loan Approved With Lien Restrictions

By Vince Sullivan (October 21, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge approved an $8 million Chapter 11 loan for Kumtor Gold Co. on Thursday after restricting the ways in which the lender could enforce its liens on the debtor's assets in the Kyrgyz Republic, which is seeking to have the bankruptcy tossed after seizing the debtor's gold mine. Debtor attorney Pauline K. Morgan of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said during a hearing Thursday that the debtor-in-possession financing was needed for Kumtor to pay the costs of running its bankruptcy case because the government of Kyrgyzstan had seized most of the company's assets, leaving it with...

