Trump-Era NEPA Overhaul Must Still Be Nixed, 4th Circ. Hears

By Morgan Conley (October 21, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups urged the Fourth Circuit to revive their challenge to a rule overhauling the National Environmental Policy Act, arguing the lower court wrongfully took the Trump Administration's word for it that nothing about the environmental review process would change until individual agencies took action. The groups, including Wild Virginia, told the Fourth Circuit in an opening brief Wednesday that it should reverse U.S. District Judge James P. Jones June ruling that the court lacked jurisdiction to review the dispute. The groups told the circuit court Judge Jones "concluded, based on speculation and legal errors," that the challenge wasn't ripe for...

