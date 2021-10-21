McKesson Nears Win On Some Securities Fraud Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (October 21, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared inclined Thursday to grant McKesson summary judgment on some securities fraud claims over its alleged participation in a generic drug price-fixing scheme, asking repeatedly what difference it would make to shareholders if they knew McKesson's artificial prices were caused by anti-competitive conduct and not inflation. During a videoconference hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer told counsel for the certified class of investors that drug prices go down or go up, and although fraud may explain a change in drug prices, from a McKesson Corp. shareholder's point of view, the only thing that matters is what...

