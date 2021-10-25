Parties In Zantac MDL Propose Path To 2023 Bellwether Trials

By Nathan Hale (October 25, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The parties in sprawling multidistrict litigation over alleged links between the heartburn drug Zantac and various cancers presented a joint plan Monday for narrowing a field of more than 130,000 potential personal injury claimants to serve as plaintiffs in initial bellwether trials targeted for 2023. At the conclusion of a Zoom conference before West Palm Beach, Florida-based U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, attorneys for the consumers and various drugmakers said they will meet in the next few days to address some remaining "gray" areas, but told the court they expect to still be able to commence the process with negligible...

