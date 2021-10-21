Jay-Z Aims To Cross Ex-Perfumer On His 'Lies' To Judge

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 21, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The former president of the perfume company suing Jay-Z should answer to the jury for filing allegedly false statements about his medical concerns to avoid an in-person cross-examination at trial, Jay-Z's counsel argued, after an investigator caught the witness maskless in Manhattan. The former executive, Donald Loftus, is expected to testify in-person in the coming days as part of a trial that began Monday in which the global rap mogul is accused of failing to promote his Gold Jay-Z cologne. In a filing Wednesday night, Jay-Z reported that Parlux Fragrances LLC had withdrawn its request to allow remote testimony by Loftus at trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS