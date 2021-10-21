NY Festival Co. Can't Dodge Suit Over Attendee's Death

By Mike Curley (October 21, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday refused to throw out claims that music festival host Camp Bisco LLC's negligence led to an attendee's drug overdose death, saying the question of whether it provided adequate care is one for a fact-finder to decide. The five-justice panel affirmed the denial of summary judgment in the suit filed by Deborah Bynum, whose daughter, Heather, died after reportedly ingesting drugs while attending a festival at the site with her fiancé. The company had pushed for summary judgment, arguing that it had no duty to provide a physician, that it had an adequate medical plan,...

