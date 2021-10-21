​​​​​​​Google Slashes Play Store Fees Amid Antitrust Pressure

By J. Edward Moreno (October 21, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Google announced Thursday it is lowering fees for a larger swath of the apps on its Play Store for Android, which comes amid pressure from antitrust enforcers and private litigants that say the platform hinders competition. Starting in January, all recurring subscription-based apps, such as Duolingo and Bumble, will qualify for a service fee of 15% or less, down from the usual 30%. Google's current fee structure for subscription-based apps is 30% for the first year and 15% thereafter. According to the tech giant, that means 99% of developers now qualify for a fee of 15% or less. Google also said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS