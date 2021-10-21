Ex-Giuliani Pal Says Foreign Cash Isn't Linked To Donations

By Stewart Bishop (October 21, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An attorney for former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Thursday told a Manhattan federal jury there was no connection between a wealthy Russian businessman's money and contributions to U.S. political campaigns. Parnas and his former business partner Andrey Kukushkin are accused of conspiring to use part of $1 million in purported loans from tycoon Andrey Muraviev to make donations to U.S. election campaigns, including those of powerful Republicans such as Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and Texas Congressman Pete Sessions, in the hopes of currying favor to support a legal cannabis venture. During closing arguments at the trial of Parnas and his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS