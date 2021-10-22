Ex-Pols Back Bid To Revive Suit Over Seized Cuba Property

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 22, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Two former congressmen threw bipartisan support to a bid Friday to revive claims that travel agents and credit card companies illegally profited from family-owned land confiscated by the Cuban government decades ago, citing a law that compensates Americans whose properties were seized during the Fidel Castro regime. Onetime U.S. Rep. Dan Burton, R-Ind., and Robert Torricelli, D-N.J., who served in both the House and Senate, urged the Third Circuit in an amicus brief to consider the intent of the Helms-Burton Act of 1996, which they both sponsored. The former lawmakers contend that a Pennsylvania federal judge improperly tossed the suit after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS