BREAKING: Ex-Giuliani Associate Convicted Of Campaign Finance Crimes

By Stewart Bishop (October 22, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Friday convicted former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and his ex-business partner of campaign finance violations stemming from a purported scheme to leverage foreign donations to U.S. political candidates into support for a legal cannabis venture. After deliberating for just over five hours, the jury convicted Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin over their roles in a ploy to use part of $1 million in purported loans from Russian tycoon Andrey Muraviev to make donations to U.S. election campaigns. Parnas was also accused of making a $325,000 contribution to the Donald Trump-allied super PAC America First Action. Prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS