Ex-Giuliani Associate Convicted Of Campaign Finance Crimes

By Stewart Bishop (October 22, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Friday convicted former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and his ex-business partner of campaign finance violations stemming from a purported scheme to leverage foreign donations to U.S. political candidates into support for a legal cannabis venture. Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, leaves New York federal court on Friday, after a jury convicted him of making illegal campaign contributions to influence U.S. politicians. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) After deliberating for just over five hours, the jury of eight men and four women convicted Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin over their roles in a ploy to use part of...

