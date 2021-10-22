Employees Say Navistar Failed To Prevent Data Breach

By Lauraann Wood (October 22, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Truck and diesel engine maker Navistar Inc. failed to properly protect the personal information of thousands of its current and former employees from a data breach and waited too long to tell them about it, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday. Employee Doug Matthews alleged Navistar's failure to maintain adequate data security systems allowed hackers to access personal identifying and health information for more than 63,000 current and former workers in May. The company waited longer than a month to tell workers about the information hack and didn't tell them their health information had also been stolen until several months later,...

